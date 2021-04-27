Taunton Man Arraigned for Feb. Homicide at Mass/Cass

A Taunton man was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of fatally stabbing 40-year-old Jamal Chin-Clarke during a suspected drug transaction in the area of Mass/Cass earlier this year, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Liquarry Jefferson, 41, of Taunton was ordered held without bail during his arraignment on a charge of murder in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court. He is currently being held for an unrelated violation of his probation on a 2015 conviction for armed robbery and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for which he was sentenced to five to seven years in prison followed by a period of probation.

“This arrest is the result of an exhaustive investigation by Boston Police homicide detectives and my Office’s Homicide Unit. I’m grateful for their meticulous work on this investigation and their dedicated efforts to get accountability for Mr. Chin-Clarke’s family, ” District Attorney Rollins said. “This homicide started as a suspected drug transaction. We desperately need a concerted response from elected officials at the State, County and City level for the crisis growing throughout the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass area. This small section of Boston continues to disproportionately absorb the devasting impacts of substance use and mental health disorders for our entire Commonwealth and beyond.”

Jefferson’s arrest is one of several arrests made recently amid detailed investigations into violent and serious felonies in the area surrounding Boston’s Newmarket Square. On April 13, 2021, David Robinson was arraigned for the January 4, 2021, stabbing murder of Richard Ghiozzi in the area of Southampton Street; a second individual, Robert Jamison, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking the victim after he had been stabbed. Last week, Suffolk prosecutors successfully argued that Dale Clarke should be held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute following his arraignment on charges of unlawful firearm possession, drug trafficking and other offenses that stemmed from an investigation into drug distribution in the area of Mass/Cass.

In the instant case, Assistant District Attorney David McGowan told the court that surveillance camera footage captured the victim and a second individual walking on foot to a Southampton Street parking lot on the morning of February 27, 2021. Approximately 20 minutes later, a vehicle driven by an individual later identified as Jefferson arrived at the location. Jefferson, the victim and the second individual are seen on camera in what is believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction. During the interaction, Jefferson allegedly punched the victim in the face, knocked the second individual to the ground, and stabbed the victim in the chest and torso. Jefferson then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Chin-Clarke walked toward the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where he collapsed in the street. He was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Multiple security and public safety cameras captured Jefferson’s path as he traveled from the murder scene. Boston Police detectives identified the vehicle as being registered to a woman residing at the same Taunton residence as Jefferson. Additional police reports indicate that Jefferson used the vehicle on other occasions, including during a suspected hit-and-run causing property damage in the area of Southampton Street seven days after the murder.

In addition to the footage, cell site location information obtained through a search warrant places Jefferson in the area of the stabbing at approximately the same time it occurred, prosecutors said.

Jefferson is represented by Timothy Bradl. He returns to court May 28, 2021.