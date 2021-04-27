USES to hold listening session April 29 for input

Join United South End Settlements (USES )on Thursday, April 29, for a Listening Session. USES welcomes community members to share their experiences and perspectives on our organization and programming at our next virtual forum. Our goal is to share an update on USES’s programs and our response to COVID-19, listen and learn from our constituents’ diverse perspectives, and understand our community’s broader needs as we move forward post-COVID. Please register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEvdumtrj0sHdAmUfCuAyNnS23jAO4Xedk_?fbclid=IwAR3ztGl8LtLZEQp4W_WtAgBo3MDNAzE0CnYZTK7l4ZaY8hk5PPOiu0_IAdE