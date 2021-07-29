Uncategorized Smoke from Faraway Fires Cast Haze over City by The Boston Sun Staff • July 29, 2021 • 0 Comments Photo By Seth DanielThe view was tremendous, the air not so much. On Monday and into Tuesday, smokey conditions from wildfires in the western United States settled upon Boston, causing the state to issue an air quality alert for groups with sensitive breathing problems, an alert that was in effect until Wednesday morning. The conditions led to a dramatic sunset, shown here, over the City on Monday night.