Uncategorized Baby’s First Jazz at WSANA Concert by The Boston Sun Staff • July 29, 2021 • 0 Comments Photo By Seth DanielBaby’s First Jazz Concert…There’s a lot of firsts in a baby’s life, but for those little ones reared in the South End, there’s always a first jazz concert. That was the case for little Miles here at the July 22 Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) Concert in the Park – the first concert of the season and only the second over the last two years. Miles and his parents, Biyi Animashaun and Sarah Catano, enjoyed the sounds of Penni Layne and the Wonder Boys from their Worcester Square stoop.