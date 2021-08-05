2021 Open Newbury Street Dates

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Open Newbury Street will turn Newbury Street into a pedestrian-only walkway for three Sundays in August: August 15, 22 and 29 from 10am to 8pm. As Boston emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Open Newbury Street provides exciting new opportunities for businesses to engage their customers on repurposed street space, and allow pedestrians to enjoy the full width of this famous Boston street.

“I’m especially excited to kick-off Open Newbury Street as we look for ways to hold space for collective joy and imagination,” said Mayor Janey. “We look forward to supporting businesses by providing space for them to engage customers in creative ways. I hope residents and visitors will be able to experience all that Open Newbury Street has to offer.”

Newbury Street will be open to pedestrians and closed to motor vehicles from 10am to 8pm from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets with enforcement beginning at 5:00 a.m.; signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.