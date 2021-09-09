Boston Latino International Film Festival Announces Event Dates

The Boston Latino International Film Festival (BLIFF) is thrilled to announce it will once again be showcasing the diverse voices originating in U.S. based-Latinx communities and in the Americas and beyond through film this year from Sep. 24 through Oct. 3. This year’s festival will be hosted virtually and film offerings will include Q&A’s with filmmakers.

This year, BLIFF will present nine films including Ken Schneider and Marcia Jarmel’s documentary feature, “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” as well as local filmmaker Monica Cohen’s “Dreams of Chonta.” BLIFF is also excited to be bringing two narrative features to the festival this year, “Women is Losers” and “Perfume de Gardenias,” among other films that aim to break Latinx stereotypes and bring cultures and communities together.

BLIFF all-access and individual passes will be on sale in September on a soon to be announced date. A complete schedule of BLIFF events, screenings, and tickets will be available soon at bliff.org.

“COVID has made us redefine how we live, work, and play,” says Sabrina Avilés, Boston Latino International Film Festival director. “That’s certainly true for events like ours. Most festivals, including ours, planned a hybrid, partial in-person event in 2021. But the recent rise of new infections forces us to change that. BLIFF has decided we must protect our audience, act conservatively, and present a compressed version of the festival virtually. That said, we are proud to offer a thoughtful and, we believe, well-curated film selection in 2021—films that were showcased at A-list festivals like Sundance, Tribeca, South by Southwest, and others. It is important to stick to our mission, and host a smaller festival that continues to feature provocative films that celebrate our culture and community.”