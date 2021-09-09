Rep. Aaron Michlewitz Endorses Michelle Wu

Representative Aaron Michlewitz (3rd Suffolk District), House Ways and Means Chair, endorsed City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu for Mayor on September 8, calling her a leader with the experience and vision to get things done in City Hall.

He announced the endorsement at an event at the Prado in the North End, joined by Councilor Lydia Edwards, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, and Representatives Maria Robinson and Tommy Vitolo, as well as community members and supporters.

Representative Michlewitz and Councilor Wu have both worked on efforts to regulate short-term rentals and keep rental housing stock available to Boston residents, among other important issues facing communities.

“I’m pleased to endorse Michelle Wu to become the next Mayor of Boston. Michelle deeply understands the issues facing our downtown neighborhoods, especially the need for affordable housing, livable communities and high quality city services for every Bostonian. It’s been a pleasure to partner with her on so many key issues, including to keep rental housing stock available in our neighborhoods. I know that with her experience and vision, she will make an strong partner in City Hall to get things done for the people of Boston,” said House Ways & Means Chair Representative Aaron Michlewitz, 3rd Suffolk District (the North End, Waterfront, Chinatown, South End, Financial District, Bay Village, Leather District, and parts of Beacon Hill, and Back Bay neighborhoods).

“I’m grateful to have the support of Representative Michlewitz, a longtime friend and partner in the fight for more affordable housing and on key issues that affect our neighborhoods and communities across the city. I look forward to continuing to partner with him to ensure that city and state government are aligned on a vision for more affordable, livable communities,” said Michelle Wu.

Representative Michlewitz’s endorsement adds to the Michelle for Mayor campaign’s enthusiastic coalition of multigenerational, multicultural grassroots supporters including leaders Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, State Senator and Assistant Majority Leader Sal DiDomenico, State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Mike Moran, State Senator Julian Cyr, Representatives Tram Nguyen, Tommy Vitolo, Natalie Higgins, Vanna Howard, Maria Robinson, Andy Vargas, and Sean Garballey; former State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Byron Rushing; labor unions Teamsters Local 25, New England Joint Board of UNITE HERE!, UAW Region 9A, Alliance of Unions at the MBTA, MBTA Inspectors Union Local 600, OPEIU Local 453; climate organizations Sunrise Boston, Sierra Club, the Environmental League of Massachusetts, 350 Mass Action; Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale; Boston’s Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democratic Committees; and fellow municipal elected officials from across Greater Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For all of Michelle for Boston’s endorsements, visit michelleforboston.com/endorsements.