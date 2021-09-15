MBCC to Feature Special Guest Lily Tomlin at LGBTQ+ Virtual Dance Oct. 23

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) is hosting their 24th Annual LGBTQ+ Dance: Party for Prevention virtually on Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. EST. The event will feature a guest appearance from long-time environmental activist, actress, and comedian Lily Tomlin. In 2020, Ms. Tomlin was the recipient of the MBCC Environmental Activist Award in appreciation for her tireless dedication to making the world a better place. The event will also feature music with DJ Jodi Entertainment and dance lessons with Liz Nania, the founder and director of OUT to Dance. Club Cafe in Boston will help to facilitate this virtual event.

Cheryl Osimo, MBCC’s Executive Director, says “We are grateful to all of the talented MBCC friends who will help us raise funds toward MBCC’s focus on cancer prevention. Ultimately these individuals along with all MBCC dance supporters are helping us to make the world a better place for our children, grandchildren and future generations. We are honored and thrilled to have Lily Tomlin join us again for this special evening. We are constantly inspired by individuals, like Ms. Tomlin, who continuously spread positivity in many ways in the world.”

Tickets to attend the virtual event for adults are on a sliding scale of $15, $30, or $45. Tickets for students are $10 for the virtual event.

Please note: Since MBCC is unable to hold the in-person event, all in-person tickets will be transferred to the virtual event. Refunds will not be issued.

All proceeds from this event will benefit MBCC’s mission of breast cancer prevention.

To purchase tickets, please visit the MBCC website at www.mbcc.org or by calling 1-800-649-MBCC (6222).

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition is the state’s leading breast cancer organization dedicated to preventing the environmental causes of breast cancer through community education, research advocacy, and changes to public policy.