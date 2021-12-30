2021 Year in Review

2021 was still a tough year for many, though the arrival of vaccinations for the general public, as well as advancements in science, have brought some relief during the pandemic. The Back Bay, Fenway/Kenmore, and South End neighborhoods—along with the city as a whole— had their share of ups and downs, but neighbors came together to help each other and engage in their communities to make a difference. Here are 21 top stories of 2021.

Pictured, left to right, DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery; Gov. Charlie Baker; former New England Patriot Ron Gronkowski Ron Gronkowski; Michael Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association; Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides; Rep. Jay Livingstone; and former Sen. Sal DiDomenico are seen on May 7, when Ron Gronkowski announced his $1.2 million gift on behalf of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation to the Esplanade Association for a complete renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade.