CNA Holiday Food Drive a Success

The Claremont Neighborhood Association (CNA) held a holiday food drive at the South End fridge this month, where about 85 bags of food and personal care items were donated.

According to CNA President Bob Barney, more than 65 people contributed to the drive, and City Councilor at Large Elect Ruthzee Louijeune also came on December 19 to show her support.

Shown form left, Jen Kimball of the South End Fridge, local donor, City Councilor-Elect Ruthzee Louijeune, CNA President Bob Barney, Audrey Ng of the South End Fridge, and CNA Board member and member of the Concord Square Neighborhood Association Renee Smith.

“Thank you, councilor, for supporting residents with food insecurities and talking about the Mattapan Fridge,” Barney said in a recent email. He also thanked volunteers who took time to help stock the fridge and pantry and those who donated. “Special shout out to Jen [Kimball] and Audrey [Ng] from the South End Fridge who attended and helped with both events and Donna [Gadomski] for creating this opportunity for us to give back,” Barney said.