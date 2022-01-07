CBCU Supports Boston Police Officer Health and Wellness Initiatives Fitness Company Brings the Fitness Center to You

City of Boston Credit Union (CBCU) presented the Boston Police Department with the third installment of a $250,000 grant over five years that allows the BPD to provide services and programs necessary for improved health and wellness of officers.

The 2019 initiative continues to be supported through funding from the Credit Union and Runners Club that will allow the BPD to provide services and programs necessary for improved health and safety of officers.

“We’re proud to continue to support this initiative that provides comprehensive support to BPD members,” said Neil Gordon, President & CEO of the City of Boston Credit Union. “This initiative has seen life-saving results and continues to create a safer, healthy environment for the men and women of the department who are committed to serving our community every day.”

In addition to the $250,000 grant, the City of Boston Credit Union continues to support the Boston Police Department through Financial Education and Literacy programs with newly appointed cadets.

Physical and mental health along with financial security are key to keeping our first responders safe on the job,” said CBCU Chairman of the Board Gregory Rooney. “ As a member-driven institution, we are proud to continue to support our members and first responders toward leading fulfilling and rewarding lives.”

