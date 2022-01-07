Middlesex Digestive Brings on Gastroenterologist Dr. Michael L. DeSimone

Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center (“Middlesex Digestive”), specialists in the evaluation, diagnosis and management of digestive diseases, is pleased to announce that gastroenterologist Dr. Michael L. DeSimone has joined the practice and will begin seeing patients in early January. Additionally, Nurse Practitioners Christina “Tina” Dunn and Beverly Wang of the Back Bay have joined the Middlesex Digestive team, as well as Marianne Kitchenka, who will assist with bookkeeping and office management.

A general gastroenterologist with special interests in inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and liver disease, Dr. DeSimone is also deeply committed to colorectal cancer screening and prevention. He earned his medical degree from Brown University, completed his internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School and his fellowship in gastroenterology at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“Dr. DeSimone is an exceptional gastroenterologist who cares deeply about his patients. He’ll integrate seamlessly with our staff and team of physicians who work collaboratively versus independently to treat each patient most effectively,” said Dr. Raj Devarajan, founder of Middlesex Digestive. “We recently also welcomed Tina, Beverly and Marianne. We are very fortunate to be able to continuously grow our staff with so many skilled and compassionate people who bring immeasurable comfort and assurance to our patients.”

Tina Dunn joins Middlesex Digestive as a family Nurse Practitioner, and will be assisting Dr. Benjamin Hyatt with his gastroenterology research project. She comes to the practice from Massachusetts General Hospital where she oversaw patients in a cardiac surgical stepdown unit. A graduate of Boston College’s William F. Connell School of Nursing, Tina received both her Master of Nursing, Family Practice/Nursing degree and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse degree there.

In addition to her Nurse Practitioner responsibilities, Beverly Wang is also assisting Dr. Benjamin Hyatt with his gastroenterology research project. Most recently, Beverly was caring for patients at the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boston. Earlier in her career, she spent a number of years as a mental health specialist at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. Beverly earned her Direct Entry Master of Nursing degree from Simmons University, and her Bachelor of Arts, Psychology degree from Providence College.

Marianne Kitchenka came to Middlesex Digestive as a client of the Weight Management Program, where she reached her goal through a highly customized plan. Through her involvement with the program the practice came to learn that she was a perfect fit for the open role as medical secretary/referral specialist.

Since its inception in 2006, Middlesex Digestive has grown from a staff of five to 60, including a number of physicians with decades of experience in gastroenterology, psychiatry and specialized areas such as IBD, Celiac, Crohn’s, weight management, cancer screening and GERD management.

About Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center

Founded in 2006, Middlesex Digestive is a highly specialized center at the forefront of the evaluation, diagnosis and management of digestive diseases including cancers, irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux, and diseases of the liver, gallbladder and pancreas. The center is deeply committed to lowering the colon cancer rates in the community. Its distinguished team of gastroenterologists and specialists in related areas such as psychiatry and nutrition, brings world-class expertise and techniques, and utilizes advanced technologies to provide effective, life-improving results. Because Middlesex Digestive is able to perform procedures onsite, a rare credential in Massachusetts, patients are able to receive advanced, comprehensive gastrointestinal care with added convenience and significant time-and-cost efficiencies.