Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament Set to Begin April 21

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April public school vacation week. “We’re looking forward to providing a year-round schedule of healthy outdoor activities for all ages in our neighborhood parks,” said Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation, our young street hockey players will once again get the opportunity to meet kids from throughout the city and compete for the title of ‘Boston’s Best’ in the Mayor’s Cup.” The Tournament will begin April 21 and continue through the April school vacation week. All games will be played at Garvey Playground at 340 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette. Teams will compete in three age groups: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); and Pee Wee (ages 11 and 12). Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division. To register or for more information, please contact Damien Margardo at [email protected]v, Jennifer Misiaszek at [email protected], or call (617) 961-3083. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.