News in Brief

Boston to Offer Residents Weekend Curbside Textile Collection

Building on the success of the neighborhood textile dropbox program, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston will begin offering weekend curbside collection of household textiles at no cost to residents. The Boston Public Works Department has again partnered with Northeast textile recycling company, Helpsy, which will coordinate pick-ups across the city. Residents looking to schedule a pick-up can simply fill-out an online request form at boston.gov/textiles. Once a date is scheduled and confirmed, household textiles should be left on the curb by 7AM on the scheduled pick-up day.

Wu Announces 2022 Outdoor Dining Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Licensing Board, Boston Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, Boston Transportation Department, Public Improvement Commission, Disabilities Commission, Public Works, Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants the use of expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. The applications for the 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program are now open. Those interested can apply here. Visit boston.gov/outdoordining for more information and ongoing updates about the 2022 Temporary Outdoor Dining Program. Questions and concerns about the program can be sent to [email protected]

Roll up Your Sleeves at the Annual Muddy River Cleanup

Registration for the 2022 Muddy River Cleanup is now live! Each year since 2009, the Conservancy’s largest annual volunteer event has brought hundreds together to pick up litter, remove invasive plants and assist with park maintenance throughout all 1,100 acres of the Emerald Necklace. This year’s cleanup takes place Saturday, April 23 in each park of the Necklace, from Franklin Park to Charlesgate Park. The Muddy River Cleanup is part of the larger Charles River Cleanup, which was recognized nationally from 2016-2019 by American Rivers for the Most Pounds of Trash Collected and Most Volunteers Mobilized. Register at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/mrc2022/

Charlesgate Park Tours

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy (ENC) has added two guided tours of Charlesgate Park for the month of March, one on March 15 from 4:00-5:30pm, and one on March 18 from 10:00-11:30am. Both tours will be led by ENC President Karen Mauney-Brodek and Parker James, co-founder of the Charlesgate Alliance.

On this tour, you will:

• Learn about the history of Charlesgate Park, Olmsted’s gateway to the Back Bay Fens (see images below)

• Explore a historic Boston park you’ve likely driven by hundreds of times but never visited on foot!

• Appreciate the size and potential of the Park’s approx. 13 acres

• Preview the Conservancy’s and Charlesgate Alliance’s vision, working with architects Marie and Dan Adams of Landing Studio, for a restored Charlesgate Park, with visitor amenities like a universally accessible playground, walking and bike trails and dog play area; green infrastructure improvements and new connections to adjacent park systems Charles River Esplanade and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

To register for the free tours, visit emeraldnecklace.org/events/

Demolition Delay: Fenway/Kenmore

The Boston Landmarks Commission has received the following applications to demolish buildings in this neighborhood: 300 The Fenway, Fenway/Kenmore, 02115, parcel #0401842001, demo application date: 2/28/2022. If a building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.

South Boston Youth Hockey Tryouts

Be sure to join the fun and join the one of the most storied programs the City has to offer, Kids from all ages, from Learn to Skate to Midgets. Evaluations for the 2022-2023 Travel Hockey Season are being held the week of March 14, 2022 @ the Murphy Rink. Online registration is required for all participants and will be available at 6:30PM tonight!

Please be sure your player arrives for the level they will be playing in the 2022-2023 Season.

Monday, March 14: 6pm – Mite Evaluation 7pm – Peewee Evaluation 8pm – Bantam Evaluation

Tuesday, March 15: 6pm – Squirt Evaluation 7pm – Peewee Evaluation 8pm – Bantam Evaluation

Wednesday, March 16: 6pm – Mite Evaluation 7pm – Squirt Evaluation 8pm – Midget Evaluation

Qualifiers: *You must register your child online prior to the evaluation.*Only those players that have registered will be considered for rostering. *Everyone who is registered will be rostered on a team.*There will be only one team at any particular level if the Board determines there are not enough skaters to sustain a second team. Similarly, the Board may roster more than two teams at any particular level if there are enough players registered at that level to sustain further teams. *The Board reserves the right to add/subtract teams and/or alter rosters at any time until finalized as required by MA Hockey https://www.sbyhl.org