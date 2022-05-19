News in Briefs

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Dunkin’ will be on-site to keep Bostonians runnin’ with freshly brewed and full of flavor Iced Coffee and assorted fan-favorite MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will brew up even more event fun with Dunkin’-izedlawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market. Additional support by City Express.

The Back Bay/Beacon Hill neighborhood coffee hour will take place on May May 25 from 9:30-10:30 am on the Arlington St. section of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

The Bay Village/Chinatown coffee hour will take place on June 2 from 9:30-10:30am in Elliot Norton Park–295 Tremont St.

The South End neighborhood coffee hour will take place on June 10 from 9:30-10:30am in Peters Park–230 Shawmut Ave.

Hurley School Fundraiser–Club Tropicaliente: Friday, May 20, 8PM

Neighborhood parents for the Hurley School (NPHS) is excited to announce that the Hurley School annual fundraiser, Club TropiCaliente, is back after a two year break! Join us on Friday, May 20, 8PM – midnight at Artists for Humanity for a fun evening celebrating our amazing school and our neighborhood communities.

Sweet & Sour, LLC Community Meeting, Tuesday, May 31, 6PM

• Join Zoom Meeting here.

• Meeting ID: 829 0038 2193

• Call-In Number: 301-715-8592

NATIONAL BIKE TO WORK DAY

Boston’s National Bike to Work Day Festival will be on May 20, 2022 between 7 and 9 a.m. in Downtown Crossing. Register at boston.gov/bike-to-work-day.

So Much To Love About SoWa in June

SoWa First Friday will be held on June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave., as will SoWa Sundays on June 5, 12, and 26, while Sunday June 19 will be a two-fer. The SoWa ArtWalk will return on Friday, June 17 from 5 to 9 p.m.; on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit http://sowaartists.com for more information.

Esplanade Community Day Returns Saturday, May 21

Don’t miss the Esplanade Association’s annual Community Day on Saturday, May 21. Come to the park for a day of program-packed events, including the Esplanade 5K from 9 a.m. to noon (learn more and register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/Esplanade); the free GroundBeat concert curated by BAMS Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DCR Hatch Shell (register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/groundbeat-music-concert-featuring-bams-fest-2022-tickets-329088742287); and the Movement Music Session – a family-friendly music and movement session designed for children and their caregivers presented in partnership with the Boston Music Project – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Esplanade Playspace (visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/esplanade-community-day-music-movement-session-2022-tickets-338483070977 to register).

The event will also feature food trucks, vendors, and more. Visit esplanade.org for more information.