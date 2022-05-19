Malden Gaming District To Host Summer Festivals

The City of Malden is pleased to announce that the 2022 Malden Summer Festivals will be taking place 12-4PM on Saturday, June 4th, Saturday, July 16th, and Saturday, August 13th. Pleasant Street will be transformed into an open-air market that will feature artists and artisans, vintage clothing stores, and much more!

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke. Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for even more options.

In addition, the Summer Festivals will feature a live music stage— set on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Streets — that will always feature a musically diverse mix of bands.

The line-up for June 4th is:

12:00PM The Mark Cataldo Quartet

1:00PM The Discompany Band

2:00PM The Eric German Latin Sextet

3:00PM Borderline

Easily accessible by Orange Line, but FREE Parking is available at both of the City’s garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. Please visit www.CityOfMalden.org/SummerFestivals to learn more.