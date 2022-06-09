CSN Discusses Mass Ave Coalition History Walk, Mass Ave Coalition Fall Festival at Monthly Meeting

The Chester Square Neighbors held its monthly public meeting virtually on June 1, which included discussion on the upcoming Mass Ave Coalition History Walk.

Sara Mitchell told those in attendance that the walk, scheduled for Sunday, June 19, would kick off at 1 p.m. at JUGOS Supremo juice bar at 502 Massachusetts Ave. before making its way to the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 157 West Springfield St. and going up that side of Massachusetts Avenue. The route would then cross Shawmut Avenue and head back down Massachusetts Avenue in the opposite direction, said Mitchell, who added that lemonade would be served along the way.

Attendance for the History Walk, which is expected to last around an hour, will be capped at around 12 to 15 participants. “It’s not going to work with 20 people,” said Mitchell.

Michell said she would get a flier out to those on the group’s mailing list to notify them of the event and also asked interested parties to R.S.V.P. her at [email protected]

In lieu of CSN’s monthly meeting, which won’t take place next month, Carol Blair, the group’s president, will hold a Mass Ave Coalition potluck grill on Wednesday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at her home. There will be no meeting agenda for this event, added Blair, who asked those interested in attending to R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

Regarding the Mass Ave Coalition Fall Festival scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chester Square Park, Blair said the group is putting together a proposal to apply for a $5,000 grant from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, which would be used to provide live music for the event.

Blair said they had been in touch with Ken Field of Jazz Boston to discuss hiring a “New Orleans-style” musicians for the occasion.

The idea would be to have two jazz bands who would each perform 45-minute sets on either side of the park, said Blair, before they join together for a finale, which would feature a “call-and-response” element.

Mitchell suggested “ducks in the fountain,” as well as establishing a decorating theme to link both sides of the park together for the event.

Additionally, Mitchell mentioned soliciting food donations from local restaurants and recruiting representatives from city agencies to come speak about trees at the event. She added someone should also design a promotional poster for the event.

Kim Crucioli, Mayor Michelle Wu’s neighborhood liaison to the South End, said she would inquire about the city sending an ice cream truck to the event, as well as providing on-site collection of textiles for recycling.

To register for the Fall Festival, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1a5bSoikRpkJwwCTU31L2LJitclTjzm92VOM7uWdjzqg.