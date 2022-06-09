News Briefs

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Dunkin’ will be on-site to keep Bostonians runnin’ with freshly brewed and full of flavor Iced Coffee and assorted fan-favorite MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will brew up even more event fun with Dunkin’-izedlawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market. Additional support by City Express.

The South End neighborhood coffee hour will take place on June 10 from 9:30-10:30am at Peters Park, 230 Shawmut Ave.

Family and Friends Living Healthy–Saturday Morning Walks

Attend Saturday Morning Walks hosted every Saturday beginning Saturday, June 4 and ending Saturday, September 24. The group will be meeting at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse located on 1 Circuit Dr, Dorchester, MA at 9:15 AM and walking starts at 9:30 AM. This is a great way for people to get fit and build connections with others in the Greater Boston area.

Wu Announces Curbside Food Waste Collection Program

Building on her commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal City, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Public Works Department announced that a curbside food waste collection program with rolling online enrollment is now available. Food waste collection will align with residents’ scheduled trash and recycling collection days. This program will reduce the City’s reliance on landfills and incinerators, and make it more convenient for Boston residents to dispose of their household food waste. The food waste, which will be collected through a partnership between Garbage to Garden and Save That Stuff, will be sent to Save that Stuff’s composting site in West Bridgewater to be turned into compost that will be made available to Boston parks, gardens, and schools, and sent to Waste Management’s CORe Facility in Charlestown where it will be made into clean energy. Learn more on the city’s website.

Donna Summer Disco Party

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment will host Celebration of Summer: Donna Summer Disco Party on Thursday, June 16 on Copley Square. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will take place between 6PM and 9PM. This annual event celebrates the start of summer with the music of Donna Summer! More info at boston.gov.

Sweet & Sour, LLC Abutters Meeting Rescheduled

The abutters meeting for Sweet & Sour, LLC, originally scheduled for May 31 at 6pm via Zoom, has been rescheduled to June 21 at 6pm. Mayor’s Liaison Kim Crucioli said that the reason for the reschedule is that there were concerns about the lack of notice for the meeting and the applicant decided to re-flyer the neighborhood.

Stroll in Chester Park With Local Historian Alison Barnet

Mass. Av;es history is so culturally rich! you are invited to walk with Alison Barnet as she makes it real for us, telling of the people and events that have made this place very special. The walk will take place on Sunday, June 19, from 1-2pm. Interested residents should meet at Jugos Supr4eme at 502 Mass. Ave. and RSVP to Sara Mitchell at [email protected] The event is limited to 12 people.

Fete De La Musique Volunteers Needed

On Saturday, June 25, Community Music Center of Boston is having their annual Fete de la Musique, a free outdoor festival hosted by CMCB with performances and family-friendly activities at parks throughout Boston’s South End neighborhood. One site has a sensory-friendly tent for families and children to enjoy specially tailored performances. Events run from 3-6pm, with many volunteer opportunities, ranging from helping move equipment, being an usher, headcounts of attendees, scooping ice cream, and more. Naturally, all volunteers get to enjoy the lovely music and some fun on the summer solstice! Contact Jessica Chen at CMCB to sign up.

Application for Pop-Up Cooling Kits

The City of Boston, acting through Climate Ready Boston (CRB), is granting 30 Pop-up Cooling Kits (“cooling kits”) to community based organizations (CBOs) that have public events this summer with access to potable water. THe cooling kits are mobile water misting tents designed for short-term use to easily set up and disassemble and provide immediate cooling. Each cooling kit includes a hose, misters, and a tent to set up at public outdoor events throughout the summer Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Please apply ASAP as kits are limited. Apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7VhVTQ8mjPj9xTGj2g7u4sC76wHVzLjBwtcSw5aAIbHMi5w/viewform.

Ellis Early Learners Are Going on the Swan Boats

A volunteer opportunity: on Wednesday, June 15, the toddlers at Ellis Early Learning will walk to the Swan Boats in the Public Garden and volunteer chaperones are being sought. The responsibility will most likely go from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. To volunteer or to get more information, contact Lauren Cook.