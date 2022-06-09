King Boston To Host City’s First-Ever Juneteenth Celebration: Thousands Expected for Historic Five-Day Celebration of Black Culture, Community, and Conversations on Building a Radically Inclusive ‘New Boston’

The inaugural King Boston Embrace Ideas Festival brings together local, state, and national leaders ahead of the Juneteenth holiday to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030. Rooted in racial equity, healing, wellbeing, and joy, the theme of Embrace Ideas 2022, is “Building A New Boston Together.”

Keynotes, panels, and live music will shine a light on how we can interrupt our zero-sum game thinking when it comes to racial justice and realizing a democracy worthy of us all. Topics will include: zero-sum thinking, culture’s role in saving a city, healing from racialized trauma, and reparations and reconciliation.

“This festival is a launch point – for ideas and important discussions about how to create a new and inclusive Boston,” said Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of King Boston. “The Embrace Ideas Festival offers a first-of-its-kind opportunity to connect, educate, and energize our communities to help cultivate our vision for the future of our city by 2030.”

King Boston, the non-profit behind the groundbreaking festival, honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott’s time in Boston by dismantling structural racism, at the intersection of arts and culture and is the driving force behind the 22-foot monument set to unveil on Boston Common next year.

The festival concludes with the Embrace Ideas Block Party hosted in Nubian Square Business District. The Block Party will be an evening celebration with dancing, music, community, and food provided by the area’s best BIPOC-owned food trucks.

The multi-day event takes place at several venues. The venues can be accessed by public transportation or carsharing app. Click here to see the full schedule for the Embrace Ideas Festival.

Guests can purchase tickets, which will be released in waves, for a single day on a sliding scale of $0-25, or an all-week pass for $75. The Block Party is free and open to all. For ticket sales and more information on the Festival, please visit the Embrace Ideas Festival website at embraceideasfestival.org/tickets.