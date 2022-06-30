Fourth of July weekend traffic advisory from the City of Boston:

The annual 4th of July celebrations will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022, bringing parking restrictions and traffic changes to the City of Boston. The City of Boston Transportation Department is implementing restrictions on the below streets to reduce congestion and illegal parking. People attending this and other events are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website, and information on the MBTA may be found at the T’s website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston. It is important to read all posted signs.

Traffic and Parking Restrictions

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event “Thursday through Monday” (June 30-July 4) signs on the following street:

• Beacon Street, from David G. Mugar Way to Clarendon Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Sunday & Monday” (July 3 & 4) signs on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Exeter Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street

• Back Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

• Chestnut Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Pinckney Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Revere Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Monday” (July 4) signs on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

• Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

• Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Hereford Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Massachusetts Avenue, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

• Boylston Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

The City of Boston’s annual 4th of July parade will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022 beginning at City Hall Plaza.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Monday” signs at the following locations:

• Devonshire Street, Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

• State Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street