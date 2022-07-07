Development Partnership Files PNF With City for 65 Wareham St. Project

A partnership between two local developers and a Connecticut private real estate investment firm filed a Project Notification Form (PNF) with the city on June 28 for a proposed project, which would raze five dilapidated South End buildings to make way for a five-story office/laboratory building.

South End-based Transom Real Estate and Camber Development of Boston, together with Wheelock Street Capital of Greenwich, Conn., intend to build a new 79,600 square-foot building containing approximately 2,000 square feet of first-floor retail and around 44 below-grade parking spaces at 65 Wareham St.

(The existing building on the site contain approximately 43,425 square feet of space and a surface lot with approximately 20 off-street parking spaces, so the net gain will be 35,175 square feet of net new gross floor-area and 24 additional off-street parking spaces.)

The project site is an approximately 19,921 square-foot parcel comprising 65-69, 71-73, and 75-79 Wareham St. and 52-56 Plympton St., and the site is bordered by Wareham and Plympton streets between Albany Street and Harrison Avenue.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency has invited the public to submit their comments through Aug. 1 on the project website, which can be found at http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/65-wareham-street. Upcoming public meetings on the project sponsored by the BPDA will also be posted there.