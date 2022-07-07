News in Brief

Union Park Picnic in the Park Returns

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Union Park Neighborhood Association (UPNA) will once again be holding concerts in Union Park, featuring a live band playing popular songs. The Picnic in the Park will take place on Sunday, July 31, from 4-6pm. We will also have a face painter there for children. Rather than scooping out ice cream as in the past, for safety reasons we ask you to bring your own picnic (BYOP). The event is open to all: residents and friends from the neighborhood or beyond. More details will follow as the date gets closer.

Hayes Picnic in the Park Returns

Please join the Friends of Hayes Park for our annual Summer Picnic in the Park on Thursday, July 7 from 5:30-7:30pm. Pizza will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their favorite dish to share. Live music will be provided by Wayne Potash and the Music Fun Band.

Family and Friends Living Healthy Saturday Morning Walks

Attend Saturday Morning Walks hosted every Saturday beginning Saturday, June 4 and ending Saturday, September 24. The group will be meeting at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse located on 1 Circuit Dr, Dorchester, MA at 9:15 AM and walking starts at 9:30 AM. This is a great way for people to get fit and build connections with others in the Greater Boston area.

Wu Announces Curbside Food Waste Collection Program

Building on her commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal City, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Public Works Department announced that a curbside food waste collection program with rolling online enrollment is now available. Food waste collection will align with residents’ scheduled trash and recycling collection days. This program will reduce the City’s reliance on landfills and incinerators, and make it more convenient for Boston residents to dispose of their household food waste. The food waste, which will be collected through a partnership between Garbage to Garden and Save That Stuff, will be sent to Save that Stuff’s composting site in West Bridgewater to be turned into compost that will be made available to Boston parks, gardens, and schools, and sent to Waste Management’s CORe Facility in Charlestown where it will be made into clean energy. Learn more on the city’s website.