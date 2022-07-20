Mayor’s Movie Nights To Begin in August

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program is bringing popular mov-ies to a city park near you with the return of the Mayor’s Movie Nights series.

According to the city’s website, the sponsor for the movie nights is Bank of America, with ad-ditional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment and Soxcess-ful.

Upcoming local movie nights include Disney and Pixar’s Soul at Ramsay Park in the South End on August 23 from 7:45-9pm, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Boston Com-mon Frog Pond on September 1 from 7:30-9pm.

Other movies include The Mitchells vs. The Machines at Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain on August 2; Sing 2 at Healy Playground in Roslindale on August 9; Luca at East Boston Memorial Park on August 15; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Ronan Park in Dorchester on August 16, Space Jam: A New Legacy at Marcella Playground in Roxbury on August 17; Encanto at Iacono Playground in Hyde Park on August 22 as well as in Winthrop Square in Charlestown on August 25; Soul at Moakley Park in South Boston on August 30; and Raya and the Last Dragon at Hardiman Playground in Brighton on August 29.

All movie nights are free of charge and no pre-registration is required.

For more information and specific details about each movie night, visit bos-ton.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-movie-nights