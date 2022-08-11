News Briefs

Boston Ward 4 Dems Ice Cream Social Aug. 20 in Titus Sparrow Park

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is holding its annual ice cream social with Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Titus Sparrow Park.

From the South End Library e-news: The basement flooding in April damaged mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, requiring replacements. The Library is engaged in this redesign and the purchase of new equipment. Delays due to supply chain challenges are expected; the estimated time frame is another 6-8 months during which the Library will remain closed. Please don’t leave book donations at the door; borrowed books can be returned to the Central Library (or any other branch).

Free Concerts at South End Library Park

In spite of the extended closure of the South End Branch, the shows will go on! The below shows are all on Turesdays beginning at 6:30pm in the park:

August 16: Sarah Seminski and Friends (jazz and blues)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 29 & 30: International Strings (classical, jazz, popular, and world music)

Neighborhood Street Trees Need Watering

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is asking for help watering street trees in the South End, and George Lewis of the Charlesgate Alliance noticed dried up trees in the Back Bay as well that need watering.

Massachusetts is experiencing drought conditions and our street trees are especially vulnerable. You can help maintain our important urban canopy by watering trees near your home. Here are some important reminders:

• Young trees are especially stressed this summer. If a tree has a gator bag and is staked, it’s less than three years old and needs special attention. Fill the gator bag with water (bags hold 20 gallons) by inserting a hose or water container into the slot at the top of the bag between the two layers of plastic. The bag is designed for slow release and should stay in its original location (usually on the stake, not the tree)

• Even older trees need water during current drought conditions. Try to water 2 – 3 times per week, slowly soaking the entire root base.

• Keep the tree pit area free of litter and debris.

The City of Boston planted the following new trees in the neighborhood in Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. If you would like to sign up to “adopt” one of these trees (watering, mulching, cleaning up tree pit), please email [email protected]

• 3 Appleton Street

• 4 Appleton Street (near Ben Franklin Institute)

• 7 Cazenove Street

• 10 Lawrence Street

• 40 Lawrence Street

• 22 Montgomery (2 trees on McKinley School side)

• 554 Tremont Street

• 74 Chandler Street

• 148 Chandler Street

• 24 Dartmouth

• 24 Dartmouth (on Montgomery Street side)

• 607 Tremont (2 trees around the corner on Dartmouth)

Uses Back-to-School Night Set for Aug. 18

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 36 Rutland St.The event will include the opportunity to meet teachers from Boston Public Schools; take part in a uniform exchange; ask questions; and receive free school supplies. For more information, email Ella Zimbalist at [email protected]