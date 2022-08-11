WeLoveU Volunteers and State Rep. Jon Santiago Lead Cleanup Efforts in Southwest Corridor Park

The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation (WeLoveU) partnered with State Representative Jon Santiago and Franco Campanello, President of the South West Corridor Park Conservancy (SWCPC) to clean up and beautify South West Corridor Park on August 7. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 30 WeLoveU Volunteers partnered up with Campanello to pull out weeds, place mulch around flower beds, picked up litter and even planted a tree that has not been in that location in 40 years. Volunteers gathered early in the morning before the peak of the heat wave and worked throughout the morning where temperatures reached close to 100 degrees. The united effort led to the collection of 15 bags of trash and 11 bags of garden refuse totaling to 2500 lbs of waste!

“The Southwest Corridor Park is a symbol of our community that connects many neighborhoods throughout our city. That’s why I am proud to announce $30,000 in state funding to the Southwest Corridor Park Conservancy for beautification and improvements,” said Jon Santiago, who represents the South End portion of the park. “I am grateful to Franco Campanello and the folks at the Southwest Corridor Park Conservancy for their constant stewardship and dedication to the park. Their hard work, along with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation, ensure the Corridor remains a welcoming place for all. Lastly, thank you to the WeLoveU foundation for your commitment to our parks and for helping improve our neighborhood.”

According to a recent UNEP pollution report, nine out of 10 people breathe unclean air, making it our time’s most significant environmental health risk. In addition, a global assessment of marine litter and plastic pollution revealed that plastics make up 85% of total marine waste. WeLoveU conducts cleanups around forests, beaches, rivers, and more, to reduce air pollution, improve water quality, and enhance ecosystem resilience.

“WeLoveU’s environmental cleanups and tree-planting events are a boots-on-the-ground approach to lessen the amount of litter and pollution in our land, air, and waterways,” explained Duane Ford, executive director of WeLoveU. “This year, our volunteers are excited to share the passion for sustainable efforts with like-minded individuals and companies as we work together to help restore our planet.”

Since 2009, the WeLoveU Foundation has led an environmental initiative called the Clean WORLD Movement, where volunteers clean up polluted cities, parks, mountains, rivers, and seas, to promote a cleaner world for the present and future generations. The environmental program has reached 59 countries, with over 1,600 cleanups and more than 267,000 volunteers.