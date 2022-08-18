Mayor’s Garden Contest Returns to Public Garden

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space, and Boston Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods in recognizing this year’s winners at the Mayor’s 2022 Garden Contest Awards Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Public Garden.

Fenway contestants swept the Community garden category, with Steven Davy and Donna Di Pierro; John Ruiz; and Ellen Bowers taking first, second, and third place, respectively.

Tess Cunard of Fenway/Kenmore place third in the Shade category.

In the Porch, Balcony, or Container category, Alex and Stephanie Tsalagas of the South took first place while Southenders Beverly Christians and Chris Hartmann came in second.

First-place winners in each garden category received the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Wu while Nancy Cressin of West Roxbury, who was the first-place winner in the Large Yard category, was the winner of the contest’s JetBlue Grand Prize Drawing for two round trip tickets for non-stop travel from Boston.