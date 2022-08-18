News Briefs

Boston Ward 4 Dems Ice Cream Social Aug. 20 in Titus Sparrow Park

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is holding its annual ice cream social with Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Titus Sparrow Park.

Ellis 2022 Fall Theater Series

The Ellis Neighborhood Association is very excited to announce a new partnership with local theatre companies to offer discounted tickets to productions this fall. Here’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors while supporting the talent and dedication of these important non-profit South End organizations. We’ve reserved seats for the following show dates. Mark your calendar, and more info about signing up will be available in early September.

Sing Street

Presented by the Huntington

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $48

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Presented by SpeakEasy Stage

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $35

The Play that Goes Wrong

Presented by Lyric Stage

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 pm

Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon St

Tickets: $50

Summer Dance Party Series

Boston’s Summer Dance Party Series is back! This family-friendly event series, featuring salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music, is free and open to the public. Join us at City Hall Plaza on the following Fridays from 5PM – 8PM for each of our four dance parties:

• On Friday, August 19, 2022, enjoy a Kizomba dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Shy will be playing kizomba music and Kwality Kiz will be providing dance lessons.

• On Friday, August 26, 2022, enjoy an R&B dance party on City Hall Plaza with DJ ReaL P!

Free Concerts at South End Library Park

In spite of the extended closure of the South End Branch, the shows will go on! The below shows are all on Turesdays beginning at 6:30pm in the park:

August 29 & 30: International Strings (classical, jazz, popular, and world music)

Neighborhood Street Trees Need Watering

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is asking for help watering street trees in the South End, and George Lewis of the Charlesgate Alliance noticed dried up trees in the Back Bay as well that need watering.

Massachusetts is experiencing drought conditions and our street trees are especially vulnerable. You can help maintain our important urban canopy by watering trees near your home. Here are some important reminders:

• Young trees are especially stressed this summer. If a tree has a gator bag and is staked, it’s less than three years old and needs special attention. Fill the gator bag with water (bags hold 20 gallons) by inserting a hose or water container into the slot at the top of the bag between the two layers of plastic. The bag is designed for slow release and should stay in its original location (usually on the stake, not the tree)

• Even older trees need water during current drought conditions. Try to water 2 – 3 times per week, slowly soaking the entire root base.

• Keep the tree pit area free of litter and debris.

The City of Boston planted the following new trees in the neighborhood in Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. If you would like to sign up to “adopt” one of these trees (watering, mulching, cleaning up tree pit), please email [email protected]

• 3 Appleton Street

• 4 Appleton Street (near Ben Franklin Institute)

• 7 Cazenove Street

• 10 Lawrence Street

• 40 Lawrence Street

• 22 Montgomery (2 trees on McKinley School side)

• 554 Tremont Street

• 74 Chandler Street

• 148 Chandler Street

• 24 Dartmouth

• 24 Dartmouth (on Montgomery Street side)

• 607 Tremont (2 trees around the corner on Dartmouth)

Uses Back-to-School Night Set for Aug. 18

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 36 Rutland St.The event will include the opportunity to meet teachers from Boston Public Schools; take part in a uniform exchange; ask questions; and receive free school supplies. For more information, email Ella Zimbalist at [email protected]