City of Boston Traffic Advisory

The Jimmy Fund Walk happening in the City of Boston this weekend will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 2, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs on the following streets:

• Boylston Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

• Blagden Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

• Brookline Avenue, Northwest side (even side), from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces

• Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

• Trinity Place, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Saint James Avenue

• Saint James Avenue, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

• Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas