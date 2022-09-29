News In brief

Charlesgate Happenings

The Charlesgate Alliance will hold a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall’s at 644 Beacon St.

Join your neighbors from Back Bay, Kenmore, and Fenway for signature cocktails, beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/charlesgate-alliance-meet-greet/.

Also, the final Emerald Necklace Conservancy “Parks as Platform” event of the season will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Charlesgate Park.

Arts and activities; live music; and educational tables will again be in the North Field, near Commonwealth Avenue and Charlesgate West.

Today: Bok’s Back Bay Office Hours

City Councilor Kenzie Bok will hold in-person office hours on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cobblestones at 30 Charles St. on Beacon Hill, as well as on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trident Booksellers at 338 Newbury St. in the Back Bay.

Sign up for Councilor Bok’s office hours at Trident https://tinyurl.com/TBS-Bok-officehours.

FEMA Awards: Nearly $1.7 Million to NU for COVID-19 Prevention Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Northeastern University for the cost of steps taken to protect the health of students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,648,768 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the private research university in Boston for the cost of contracting and using its own staff to perform emergency protective measures between January and September 2020.

Among the steps taken were providing additional on-site security; provisioning emergency meals and water; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfection and decontamination supplies; and completing disinfection and decontamination within the Northeastern campus.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Northeastern University with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $1.3 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

FEMA Awards: Nearly $1.5 Million for COVID-19 Testing Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Simmons University for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,451,040 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the private university in Boston for the cost of administering 68,788 tests between July 2020 and April 2022.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Simmons University with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $1.3 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Massachusetts, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4496

FEMA Awards: Almost $1.9 Million for COVID-19 Testing Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $1.9 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Wentworth Institute of Technology for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,884,792 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the private technology and engineering university in Boston for the cost of administering 60,789 tests between January and June 2021, including setting up a testing trailer and contracting for staff.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Wentworth Institute of Technology with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $1.3 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

City Kicks Off Free Fall Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2022 Boston Parks Fall Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series will offer free weekly classes both virtually and in City of Boston parks from October 2 to November 19, 2022

The series offers Bostonians healthy activities including Chair Yoga, Dance Fit, HIIT, Kick-It, Strength & Conditioning, and ZUMBA©. There are a variety of programs including age-friendly classes for families and older adults as well as those who may be new to fitness classes.

For more information and a link to the full schedule, please visit Boston.gov/fitness.

By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, the Parks Department and BPHC aim to further reduce barriers to active living and ensure that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active.

The 2022 Summer Fitness Series was a huge success with hundreds of Bostonians participating in the 27 weekly classes throughout the city and virtually. The fall series provides an opportunity for Boston residents to continue exercising virtually during the week when sunrises are later and sunsets are earlier, and on weekends with activities outside and in person. All classes are free and open to the public.

Stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

BPHC Hosting Mass Vaccination Clinic On Saturday

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced that it will hold a large scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic for families this Saturday at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10am to 5pm. As an incentive to encourage residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, BPHC will be giving out $75 gift cards to individuals 18 and under who get vaccinated or boosted and to one caregiver who gets vaccinated or boosted with them at the event, while supplies last.

Saturday’s event is part of BPHC’s ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine and booster uptake in Boston, especially among younger residents. Vaccination rates for children ages 6-months to 4-years-old and ages 5 to 11-years old are still low, 11% and 46.6% respectively. There are also persistent racial inequities in pediatric vaccine uptake. Mass vaccination events are one of the many ways BPHC is working to foster greater accessibility to COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure an equitable recovery from the pandemic.