Back Bay Actor, Jack Mullen, Stars in Moonbox Productions Tony-Winning Play, ‘Torch Song’

Special to the Sun

Back Bay actor, Jack Mullen, stars in Moonbox Productions upcoming production of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-Award-winning play “Torch Song,” directed by Allison Olivia Choat. Torch Song opens December 2nd and runs through December 23rd at the BCA Calderwood Pavilion – Roberts Theater. Tickets are $65 general admission/$55 seniors and are available at https://bit.ly/TorchSng or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available at the Box Office (Box Office fees may apply).

Hilarious and heart wrenching, ‘Torch Song’ follows Arnold Beckoff on his odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all-too-human journey about the families we’re born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

The cast of ‘Torch Song’ includes Peter Mill* (Arnold Beckoff), Bobbie Steinbach* (Ma Beckoff), Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia (Ed Reiss), Janis Greim Hudson (Laurel), Jack Manning (Alan), Jack Mullen* (David), Sam Asa Brownstein (Swing – Alan & David), Anne Sablich (Swing – Ma Beckoff & Laurel).

“We are so thrilled to be able to bring Torch Song back to Boston stages,” said Allison Choat, the play’s director and Associate Artistic Director and Founding Partner at Moonbox. “It’s a beautiful snapshot of an incredibly distinctive time and place – the bustling streets and vibrant ‘scene’ in late-1970s New York. More importantly, though, it’s also a profound and timeless meditation on togetherness, relationships, and chosen families that feels incredibly relevant to the world we navigate today,” said Choat.

With each show, Moonbox Productions partners with a local non-profit, to raise awareness for their cause, create connections within their community, and increase the reach and impact of their work. For the production of Torch Song, Moonbox will be partnering with Greater Boston PFLAG.

Since 1978, Greater Boston PFLAG has been dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through education and advocacy. They proudly offer support services to family, friends, significant others and allies via 18+ support groups (currently meeting virtually and in person), a helpline, and a one-to-one program. They also provide LGBTQ+ educational trainings and workshops in a wide range of settings, including schools, places of worship, workplaces, and community spaces. Every day they work to achieve their vision of a world in which LGBTQ+ individuals are safe, supported, included, and equal in their families, in their communities, and in society.

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions upcoming production of Torch Song go to www.moonboxproductions.org.