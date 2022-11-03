Boston Woman Held on $5,000 Bail for Attempting To Burn People in Downtown on Oct. 27

Special to the Sun

A Boston woman was arraigned Friday on charges that she attempted to light people on fire outside the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. store, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Syretta Copeland, 42, of Boston is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one charge of resisting arrest, and one charge of possessing an incendiary device/chemical/bio/nuclear weapon. Judge Mark H. Summerville ordered Copeland held on $5,000 bail and to have no contact with/stay away from victims, witnesses, and the location. Copeland will return to court on November 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Glines said that on Thursday, October 27 at around 4:41 pm, Boston police responded to the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. store for reports of a female trying to use a lighter and Lysol to set people on fire. When officers arrived, staff members pointed to a nearby female in a flowered top. The suspect, later identified as Copeland, fled from officers into the MBTA Downtown Crossing station and was arrested after a brief struggle. Officers learned that Copeland had exited the bathroom of the store with the lighter and Lysol and attempted to set others on fire. One victim reported feeling the spray on her skin prior to the defendant attempting to light the spray.

“This woman is lucky she didn’t cause serious injuries to her victims or to herself by engaging in such dangerous behavior. I’m thankful that the staff members in the store were alert and provided information that led to this arrest,” Hayden said.