Mass. General Hospital Holds Annual Storybook Ball

By Matt West

Over 450 people came together on October 1, to celebrate Mass General for Children’s (MGfC) annual Storybook Ball at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, raising more than $1.2 million for pediatric care and research at the renowned hospital. The energy in the room was palpable as co-chairs Fiona and James Benenson III and Rachel and Bill Motley welcomed guests in black-tie to celebrate the great work of MGfC and enjoy an elegant dinner, carnival games and speaking program. With a whimsical jungle of bright oranges and fuchsias, tropical prints and imaginative letter play, event partner Rafanelli Events transformed the MFA into Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, the bestselling children’s story about letters climbing up a coconut tree, falling down and being comforted by their parents and other adults. The theme was inspired by the extraordinary care and expertise of the MGfC Newborn Medicine team, which was the focus of this year’s gala. The evening’s featured patient story brought two-year-old Carter and his family to join Allan M. Goldstein, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief, on stage to reflect on their inspiring MGfC journey. WCVB Channel 5 anchor Erika Tarantal led the guests through a lively auction, and Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, was honored for his years of service as Physician-in-Chief with a few standing ovations. It was announced that Joanne Wolfe, MD, MPH, will join the MGH as chief of the Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief of MGfC in January.