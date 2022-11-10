News in Brief

Rep. Livingstone’s Upcoming Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9-10 a.m. at Newsfeed Cafe inside the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

“I am looking forward to being in the community with you to update you on the work I’ve been doing throughout the district and in the State House, and to hear your feedback, ideas, and suggestions on both local neighborhood issues and statewide policy priorities,” wrote Rep. Livingstone.

Email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy to Light Charlesgate Park Trees Green on Dec. 1

In conjunction with the annual tree lighting on Boston Common and the tree lighting along Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy will once again bring light to Charlesgate Park by illuminating 10 trees in green.

The lighting will take place on Thursday Dec. 1, at approximately 8 p.m. at the Charlesgate Park trees, located on Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West. The trees will remain lit each evening through next March.

The lighting of Charlesgate Park began in 2021 and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is excited to bring its signature emerald-green color lighting to the park again this winter. Complementing the annual lighting of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, 10 Japanese zelkova trees will be lit at Charlesgate and adorned with green lights to distinguish Charlesgate as the connecting point between the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the rest of the Emerald Necklace, and to raise awareness of the ongoing efforts to restore Charlesgate Park.

Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/charlesgate-lights/ for more information.

Women’s Lunch Place Fundraiser Set for Nov. 17

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay is teaming with the Women’s Lunch Place (WLP), a women’s day shelter on Newbury Street, to present their second Harvest Festival on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Women’s Lunch Place at 67 Newbury St.

This year’s joint benefit will feature music, a silent auction, a cocktail reception, and dinner, with proceeds going to support NABB’s civic work on homelessness, affordable housing, safety, and other civic issues, as well as WLP’s services for homeless and at-risk women.

Individual tickets are $125, and sponsorships begin at $2,000.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb) for more details, including sponsorships, suggested auction items to donate, and to purchase tickets.