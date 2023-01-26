BPDA To Hold Virtual Meeting on Proposed 165 Park Drive Project on Monday, Jan. 30

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a virtual public meeting on the residential project proposed for 165 Park Drive, adjacent to Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral in the Fenway, on Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​Transom Real Estate intends to construct a pair of seven-story residential buildings in the rear of the parking lot for the church at 165 Park Drive, across from the Back Bay Fens. Together, the buildings, which would each stand nearly 75 feet tall, will occupy around 117,559 square feet and include a total of 115 dwelling units.

A rendering of the project proposed for 165 Park Drive in the Fenway.

The first building will contain 48 home-ownership units, all of which would be affordable, while the second unit will contain 67 market-rate apartments, according to members of the project team on hand for the Jan. 5 virtual meeting of the city’s Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for the project.

The Jan. 30 public meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 12.

For more information, visit http://www.bostonplans.org/news-calendar/calendar/ 2023/01/30/165-park-drive-public-meeting.