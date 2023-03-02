Back Bay Architectural Commission Meeting Set for March 8

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 pm

I. Design Review Public Hearing – 5:00pm

23.0640 BB — 349 Marlborough Street:

Applicant: Rebecca Marston

Proposed Work: At rear yard remove dead Ailanthus tree.

23.0522 BB — Zero Marlborough Street: Continued from 2-8-2023 Applicant: Jonathan Keep

Proposed Work: Reinstall and re-landscape entrance to lower unit that was removed to install new drainage system.

23.0330 BB — 362 Commonwealth Avenue:

Applicant: Diego Arabbo

Proposed Work: At roof replace existing roof deck.

23.0640 BB — 302 Beacon Street:

Applicant: Douglas Millis

Proposed Work: At front façade relocate entrance to first- story and build entry steps, and replace all windows in-kind; at rear elevation add a connecting hallway at the lower level between the dwelling and the garage with a walkway on top of it to connect the main floor of the dwelling to the existing garage roof deck, add a door to allow access to the walkway and enlarge windows at upper floors; and at roof expand existing deck and headhouse, and replace all mechanical equipment.

23.0600 BB — 100 Beacon Street: At roof replace existing roof deck in-kind and repair membrane roofing.

23.0596 BB — 166 Beacon Street: At front façade replace four fifth-floor one-over-one windows with wood one-over-one windows.

23.0626 BB — 166 Beacon Street: At front façade replace five fourth-floor one-over-one windows with wood one-over-one windows; and at rear elevation replace one fourth-floor one-over-one window with a wood one-over-one window.

23.0665 BB — 179 Beacon Street: At roof replace four existing skylights.

23.0648 BB — 188 Beacon Street: Replace eight one-over-one wood non-historic windows in-kind.

23.0650 BB — 413 Beacon Street: Replace eleven one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0579 BB — 399 Boylston Street: At front façade replace wall signage.

23.0661 BB — 501 Boylston Street: At roof repair and replace roofing; remove two skylights at penthouse roof; replace all roof drains, flashings, access ladders, and other roofing accessories; and remove all abandoned roof top equipment.

23.0657 BB — 951 Boylston Street: Clean, repair and repoint masonry, replace twenty-four windows in-kind, and refinish doors.

23.0628 BB — 22, 24 & 26 Commonwealth Avenue: At rear elevation repoint and repair masonry, and repaint existing fire escape.

23.0618 BB — 50 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace twelve first-story windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

23.0617 BB — 267 Commonwealth Avenue: At front roof repair existing chimney.

23.0642 BB — 287 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade repair and re-paint existing balconies, and replace seven one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0591 BB — 9 Fairfield Street: At rear yard replacement of deteriorated parking area with new brick pavers, granite steps, iron railing and gate; reconstruction of deteriorated retaining/garden wall; replacement of rotted wood fence along side yard in- kind; and new 2’x2’ granite pavers at rear courtyard set on stone dust with rat proof screen mesh underlayment.

23.0616 BB — 8 Gloucester Street: At rear elevation replace sixth-story non-historic steel window unit with two one-over-one wood windows.

23.0659 BB — 73 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation repair and repaint existing fire escape.

23.0631 BB — 118 Marlborough Street: At front façade replace four one- over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0625 BB — 282 Marlborough Street: At front façade restore entryway to its original appearance.

23.0636 BB — 405 Marlborough Street: At front façade repair and repoint masonry; and repaint window trim.

23.0620 BB — 447 Marlborough Street: At front façade repair entry steps.

23.0658 BB — 131 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign at first-story storefront.

23.0658 BB — 137 Newbury Street: At front façade install wall sign.

23.06643 BB — 142 Newbury Street: At front facade install wall and window signage at lower level retail space.

23.0646 BB — 282 Newbury Street: Replace ten non-historic six-over- one windows with wood true-divided light wood six-over- one windows.

III Ratification of 1/11/2023 & 2/8/2023 Public Hearing Minutes

IV Staff Updates

V Projected Adjournment: 6:30PM

