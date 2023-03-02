Boston Sees Continued Improvement in COVID-19 Metrics

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) shared that the city continues to note downward trends in several key COVID-19 metrics. Suffolk County is now at low community level, per the CDC.

While these data are a positive sign, residents who are at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization should continue to take precautions.

The amount of new COVID-19 cases per day have decreased by 36% over the past two weeks (data through 2/24). Boston hospitals had 143 new hospital admissions through February 27, which marks a 23% decrease over the past two weeks.

Analysis of the city’s wastewater shows the level of COVID-19 particles has remained stable over the past two weeks, having decreased by 14%. Nine of the 11 neighborhood testing sites had rates that were below the citywide average of 1,222 RNA copies/mL (data through 2/19).

“The downward trends that we have noted are encouraging.” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

“However, COVID-19 is unpredictable and continues to have a disproportionate impact within communities throughout Boston and among individuals who are vulnerable due to underlying illness and immunocompromise. We urge Boston residents to get boosted and to utilize the free vaccination and testing resources available throughout our city.”

Indoor masking remains an important strategy to decrease transmission risk. Individuals who are at higher risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19 are highly encouraged to mask while indoors.

In addition, individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a high-quality mask or respirator in public indoor spaces. BPHC reminds residents that staying up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations by getting the bivalent booster is the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness that can result in hospitalization. If you have not received a COVID-19 booster since August 2022, you are due to receive the updated bivalent booster.

Bivalent boosters, as well as the primary COVID-19 vaccination series, COVID-19 testing, and flu shots are free and available at BPHC’s standing clinics throughout the city. At-home rapid testing kits and $75 gift cards for individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccination are also available at these sites, while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome and no IDs or proof of insurance are required.

· Boston City Hall – 1 City Hall Sq., Boston

Open Mondays 7am-1pm and Wednesdays 12-5pm