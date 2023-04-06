News in Brief

SoWa First Friday and SoWa Sundays This Month

SoWa First Friday takes place on April 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave.

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open every Sunday in April from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Ward 4 Dems Offer Scholarships to Area Ninth- and 10th Graders

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

For more information, email [email protected]

Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.

Gibson House Museum’s Annual Benefit Set for April 11 at St. Botolph Club

The Gibson House Museum will host its annual benefit,

“À la Belle Époque,” on Tuesday, April 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club at 199 Commonwealth Ave.

The evening includes drinks, a light supper, a raffle, and entertainment provided by a French music trio. Join the Gibson House Museum in honoring the French Library for culturally inspiring the community and for its dedication to preserving Boston’s architectural history with a recent historically sensitive renovation of its 1867 brownstone headquarters. All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum.

This year’s benefit features some select raffle items, including private tours; tickets to the theater, symphony, and ballet; a French Library family membership; French-language classes; restaurant gift certificates; an “instant French wine cellar”; designer jewelry; and vintage treasures. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $150 and may be purchased at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

Visit https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit for more information on the event.

Garden of the Back Bay’s Annual Twilight Party Returns April 26

The Garden Club of the Back Bay’s annual Twilight Garden Party will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club, 199 Commonwealth Ave.

The event will include live music, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, with proceeds going to support the Garden Club’s “mission in caring for neighborhood trees, promoting civic beauty, and providing horticulture education to the public.”

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-492999042407?mc_eid=f6104b19a0&mc_cid=ab07e7ad33 to purchase tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities for the event. R.SV.P. is requested by April 14.

USES Community Yard Sale Set for May 6

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 48 Rutland Road

Donations are also being collected for the sale at 48 Rutland Road, with clean and good conditioned items being accepted, including children’s and adult clothing; shoes and boots; household items; small appliances; and toys and sports gear.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the children of USES.

For more information, call 617-375-8150 or email [email protected]

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490&pg=entry to register and for more information on the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.