Upstairs Downstairs Home To Hold Annual Easter Egg Basket Give-Away

On Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Upstairs Downstairs Home at 69 Charles St. invites you to join in their fourth annual Easter Egg Basket give-away. 

While supplies last, close your eyes and select a magic egg from our colorful basket. Each egg is filled with a treat, a magic coin or two – and a discount coupon for selected store items. Now as spring is busting out all over, Owner Laura Cousineau in her Easter Spring Bonnet and her staff look forward to welcoming you, and to having the opportunity to thank you in person for your steadfast and loyal support.

