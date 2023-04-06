Bphc Urges Residents To Update MassHealth Information

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is advising residents that the MassHealth redetermination period is now in effect, and that recipients must update their information in order to continue receiving MassHealth benefits.

Redetermination, the period for MassHealth benefits renewal, was done yearly prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to verify eligibility, but federal law waived this requirement starting March 2020, to ensure continuous coverage. The continuous coverage requirements ended on April 1 of this year, requiring state Medicaid programs like MassHealth to reinitiate eligibility redeterminations.

Now that redetermination has be reopened, BPHC reminds residents that this is an important time ensure their coverage is maintained. Residents covered by MassHealth must make sure that MassHealth has their most up to date contact information and report any changes in their household such as a new job, changes to income, disability status, or pregnancy.

Boston is currently home to more than 300,000 MassHealth members, some of whom may no longer be eligible for MassHealth coverage. Many residents may have already received blue envelopes from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) that provide more information about redetermination and their benefits and contain an application to be completed and returned to EOHHS. If you have received one of these envelopes, review the content carefully and reach out to the Mayor’s Health Line if you have questions or need assistance.

The Mayor’s Health Line (MHL) specializes in MassHealth and Medicaid and is here to assist residents with their application during the redetermination period and assist any residents who no longer qualify for MassHealth find the best coverage available to them. The MHL regularly provides multilingual support in more than five languages to 10,000 residents annually find the health insurance benefits that are best for them. All services are free and confidential regardless of immigration status. The MHL is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For support, call 617-534-5050 or visit boston.gov/mayors-health-line.

As part of BPHC’s efforts to help residents keep their coverage, the MHL has already begun to contact its existing clients to begin working on their applications.

“Access to healthcare is key in enabling our communities to thrive,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “If any resident is having difficulties, the Mayor’s Health Line is dedicated to supporting residents in applying for MassHealth benefits and determining what other coverage might be available so that they receive the care they deserve.”

“Ensuring our residents maintain their MassHealth coverage will be a marathon effort throughout the rest of the year,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “This coverage is vital for keeping so many of our residents healthy, so we are going to be steadfast in our efforts to make sure that as many of our residents as possible maintain insurance coverage without interruption.”

MassHealth members will receive a due date with their renewal packet, and it is important that they submit all requested information by the specified date. Over the next year, BPHC will work closely with partners in state and local government, as well as community-based organizations, to reach as many individuals as possible to ensure they are connected to coverage and can access health care.