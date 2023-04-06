Applications Open for the SPARK Boston Council

Mayor Michelle Wu announced applications for the 2023-2024 SPARK Boston Council are now open and available online. The SPARK Boston Council is a volunteer leadership and civic engagement council made up of 20 to 35 year olds charged with spearheading the City’s efforts to engage Boston’s young adult population. Applications are due Friday, May 26, 2023.

“The SPARK Boston Council helps serve as a direct line from what young people want to see change in our City, to the services of City government,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “SPARK Boston is a great opportunity for young adults to connect with their neighborhoods, peers, and the possibilities of government. I’ve enjoyed getting to know this year’s group of future Boston leaders and encourage all that are interested to apply.”

Under the direction of the SPARK Boston Director, the 2023-2024 Council will create programming and advise Boston’s leaders to help the city grow as an inviting, connected, culturally rich, and sustainable home for young adults. Throughout the SPARK Boston Council term, participants hear from key members of the Mayor’s staff, leaders within City Hall, and community organizations about topics like climate resilience, education, housing, and civic innovation.

“Recruitment is my favorite time of the year for our program,” said SPARK Boston Director Audrey Seraphin. “I love being able to share our work with so many amazing young residents all across the City. I hope to see applications from every single neighborhood in Boston this year!”

Those looking to join the SPARK Boston Council can learn more about the program and application process by attending one of two Virtual Open Houses on either Tuesday, April 18 or Wednesday, May 10 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at bit.ly/SPARKinfosession2023. Applicants can also reach out with questions to [email protected]

The 2022-2023 SPARK Council will be continuing their work through the end of their term this August, but have already taken part in several opportunities, including attending Mayor Wu’s first State of the City; meeting with Boston’s Sister City delegation from Strausbourg, France during Mayor Jeanne Barseghian’s visit; and marching in the Allston-Brighton Parade with Mayor Wu. On-going programming includes participatory mapping project Boston You’re My Home; public education series Back to School; a civic text Book Club; and greener living newsletter & lifestyle brand Sustainable Boston.

The 2022-2023 council has also continued legacy & signature programming such as: Neighborhood Socials, events designed to bring City Hall staff and local leaders into spaces young people already patronize; Chief Chats, fireside discussions with cabinet leadership; and Pint with a Planner, an event series in partnership with the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA).

The SPARK Council meets on the first Monday of each month. Council members must also attend one community meeting and one SPARK event or subcommittee meeting a month. Applicants must reside in Boston, and be willing to commit 15 hours monthly to the SPARK Boston program. SPARK Boston and its previous iteration ONEin3 have now been serving young adults and the City of Boston for over 18 years.

“SPARK Boston can ignite your confidence in civic engagement. It is a space where you can build your voice, involvement, and engagement in your neighborhood while understanding how the Mayor’s Office serves the City of Boston,” said 2022-2023 SPARK Boston Captain Ricky Meinke. “By applying to SPARK Boston, you are confirming that you want to be a future leader in your neighborhood, that you want to serve the City of Boston, and that you can make a difference in your community.”