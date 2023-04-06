Park Supporters Prepare for Annual Green & White Event Set for May 5

As the weather warms and buds begin to bloom, the Friends of the Public Garden prepares for its signature springtime event, The Green & White, to be held on Friday, May 5, at The Newbury Hotel Boston.

The Green & White is the Friends’ single largest source of funds to support the care of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Led by co-chairs Leslie and Alastair Adam of Beacon Hill, and Gloria Coleman and Kenda Coleman, both of the Back Bay, the volunteer committee expects 250 guests to enjoy a festive cocktail reception, followed by an elegant dinner, and dessert and dancing with DJ Dance with Lance. Event partners Marc Hall and Frost Productions will dazzle guests as they find ways to recreate the three parks in the ballrooms overlooking the Public Garden.

The Friends of the Public Garden invests more than $2 million annually in the stewardship of these three iconic parks. With work focused on tree and turf care; conservation and maintenance for the largest collection of public art in Boston; capital improvements, and ongoing advocacy for these public greenspaces, the Friends serves as a vital partner to the city and the Parks and Recreation Department.

This year’s event is meant to celebrate two of their most critical partnerships – that with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and with Embrace Boston.

“We are so excited to come together to support our three parks and celebrate the partnerships that enrich our work,” Friends President Liz Vizza said in a press release. “Healthy parks are an essential part of a vibrant city and so important to the fabric of our neighborhoods. It is the support of the community that has ensured that these three – stretching from Park Street to Kenmore Square – continue to be beautiful and accessible urban greenspaces.”

Early generous commitments from Visionary Sponsors Beth Johnson, Hope Sidman and Steve Wymer, and Victoria and Don Sullivan have allowed the Friends to include park advocates from throughout the community among the guests.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Co-Chairs and Committee for their dedication to these iconic parks and for the sponsors and friends who support these efforts.” Vizza emphasized.

Over the past two and a half decades, the Green & White Ball has raised more than $10 million to renew, care, and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, ensuring the health and beauty of these important greenspaces in the heart of Boston.

For tickets and more information, visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org.