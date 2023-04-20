‘Chary’ Ortiz Reportedly Suspends Campaign for 9th Suffolk State Rep.

South End resident Amparo “Chary” Ortiz has reportedly suspended her campaign for 9th Suffolk District state representative.

​Ortiz is a longtime BU School of Public Health administrator and a single mother of two children, both now attending Boston Public Schools. She also serves on the boards of the Blackstone Community Center and the South End Community Health Center, as well as on the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts planning committee.

​“Chary is a caring and informed community leader. I thank her for her continuous dedication to the 9th Suffolk district, and I wish her nothing but the best as she embarks on other opportunities,” said Moran in an official statement released by his campaign.

​Ortiz couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.