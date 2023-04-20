News in Brief

Earth Day Charles River Cleanup

Join organizational leadership and officials to kick off the 24th annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

This year, the Earth Day Charles River Cleanup will bring together approximately 3,000 volunteers at over eighty sites across the watershed to beautify the parks, forests, playgrounds, and paths for all to enjoy. One of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the country, volunteers are estimated to collect over 57,000 pounds of trash––a single-day effort that has a tangible impact on the health of the Charles River and encourages ordinary residents to become lifelong stewards of our shared environment.

Join leadership from Charles River Conservancy, Charles River Watershed Association, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Esplanade Association, and Waltham Land Trust on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m. at the Hatch Memorial Shell for interviews about the significance of this event.

Additionally, several Massachusetts legislators are expected to participate with constituents at 10 AM at select locations: Senator Will Brownsberger at Squibnocket Park in Watertown, Senator Rebecca Rausch at High Street Athletics Complex in Bellingham, Assistant Majority Leader Representative Alice Peisch at Elm Bank Reservation in Wellesley, Representative Kay Khan at Norumbega Park in Newton, Representative Steve Owens at Greenough Blvd in Watertown, Representative Jeffrey Roy at Franklin State Forest in Franklin.

ZBA Approves Zoning Relief for Redevelopment of Villa Victoria Site in South End

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeal approved the requested zoning relief at its April 11 for the proposed redevelopment of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts site in the South End.

IBA (Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción), a South End-based nonprofit community development corporation, has proposed a single-phase project comprising a 26,000 square-foot, four-story building that will be home to a new multi-purpose community arts center. It will include a performance and events multipurpose space; art exhibition space; practice rooms and classrooms; meeting and community rooms; and offices for IBA administration, resident services, youth programming and other arts and services, as well as a management office for the IBA housing properties.

​Construction is expected to get underway this fall.

Garden of the Back Bay’s Annual Twilight Party Returns April 26

The Garden Club of the Back Bay’s annual Twilight Garden Party will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club, 199 Commonwealth Ave.

​The event will include live music, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, with proceeds going to support the Garden Club’s “mission in caring for neighborhood trees, promoting civic beauty, and providing horticulture education to the public.”

​Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-492999042407 to purchase tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities for the event. R.SV.P. is requested by April 14.

Fenway CDC Meeting Set for April 27 at St. Cecilia’s Church

The Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 50thannual meeting on Thursday, April 27, at St. Cecilia’s Church at 30 St. Cecilia St.

​The event will feature an overview of Fenway CDC’s accomplishments of 2022, recognize the group’s Community Service awardees. The meeting will also include a panel comprising Emily Jones, Senior Program Officer for LISC Boston’s Green Homes and Green Jobs Initiative; Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement, City of Boston; and

Coco Alinsug, Outreach and Enrollment Manager, Fenway Health and City Councilor in Lynn.

​Admission to the meeting is free, and guests can register for it at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fenway-cdc-50th-annual-meeting-tickets-546123408817.

SoWa Sundays This Month

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open every Sunday in April from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Wu Announces Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at Elliot Norton Park, 295 Tremont St. for Bay Village/Chinatown, on Tuesday, May 2; City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; Hayes Park, 158 Warren Ave. in the South End, on Thursday, May 25; Symphony Community Park, 30 Edgerly Road for Fenway/Kenmore, on Tuesday, June 13; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

USES Community Yard Sale Set for May 6

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 48 Rutland Road

​Donations are also being collected for the sale at 48 Rutland Road, with clean and good conditioned items being accepted, including children’s and adult clothing; shoes and boots; household items; small appliances; and toys and sports gear.

​All proceeds from the sale will benefit the children of USES.

​For more information, call 617-375-8150 or email [email protected]

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

​The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490&pg=entry to register and for more information on the event.

WLP Annual Fundraiser Set for May 12 at Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

​At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch-give? to reserve your seat for the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

​Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 4 Dems Offering Scholarships to Area Ninth- and 10th Graders

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

For more information, email [email protected]

Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.