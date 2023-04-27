John Moran Earns Endorsement From Mayor Wu, 11 Other Elected Statewide

John Moran has received endorsements in his bid for the 9th Suffolk District state rep seat from Mayor Michelle Wu, as well as from 11 other elected officials from across the Commonwealth.

Moran’s campaign announced Tuesday, April 25, that Mayor Wu has endorsed Moran to succeed Jon Santiago in the seat.

“John is a public servant at heart, and he has a deep understanding of the issues facing the 9th Suffolk district,” Mayor Wu said in a press release. “I know John will be a strong partner to tackle our housing crisis and climate change, advocate for more state resources to face our mental health and substance use crisis and ensure that every constituent can access a good quality of life no matter their zip code within the district. I look forward to working with him and seeing his leadership on Beacon Hill.”

Moran said in a press release: “Mayor Wu is a true fighter and community leader, and I am proud to earn her support in our campaign’s mission to bring about better days for the 9th Suffolk district. I’m looking forward to working alongside her to get things done for our community. Together, we will tackle the biggest issues facing Bostonians. ”

​Moran’s campaign had previously announced on Monday, April 24, that a group of eight elected officials from across the state are endorsing him for state representative.

​These endorsements include State Sen. Julian Cyr, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, along with Reps. Jay Livingstone, Jack Lewis and Adam Scanlon., as well as City Council President Ed Flynn and At-Large City Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune and Michael Flaherty.

​“I am grateful to have the support of some of the most hard-working and committed leaders in the Commonwealth. They are joining our movement to fight for more affordable housing of all types, combat the mental health and addiction epidemic and bridge the growing economic divide in our state,” Moran said in a press release. “These endorsements reflect the continued strength of support our campaign has received from all corners of the 9th Suffolk district. Together, we will bring about better days for all.”

​In a joint statement, these eight electeds supporting Moran wrote: “Now more than ever, Bostonians need a leader they know will bring real change to the 9th Suffolk District. With a housing crisis, a mental health and addiction epidemic and an economically divided city, John Moran is a civil servant that will work hard for the constituents of Boston and bring about better days for all. His vision for a better Commonwealth, Boston, and district is one that fights for reproductive freedom, working families, and those struggling to access a better quality of life – and it’s resonating in our communities from Roxbury to Dorchester to the South End. John is who we need to represent the 9th Suffolk District on Beacon Hill. We are proud to offer him our full support and endorsement to be our next state representative.”

​On April 20, Moran’s campaign announces that he had also received endorsements from Sen. Nick Collins and Rep. Chris Worrell.

​Sen. Collins said in a press release: “John Moran has the passion, experience and commitment to hit the ground running as State Representative for the 9th Suffolk District. From his grasp of our public health and safety challenges along with his vision for shared economic prosperity and building livable communities, John will ensure that the people of the 9th Suffolk District will continue to have strong representation in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. I am proud to endorse John’s candidacy and look forward to working with him so the communities of the South End, Back Bay, Roxbury, and Dorchester get the resources and attention from the Commonwealth they deserve to thrive.”

​Likewise, Rep. Worrell said in a press release: “I’m supporting John Moran for State Representative, because he has a proven track record of activism and engagement in his community. The 9th Suffolk District deserves a Rep. who will show up, advocate, and deliver for Roxbury, Dorchester, and the South End. I look forward to working closely with John to ensure that our neighbors in Roxbury and Dorchester have the resources in the community and the leadership we need on Beacon Hill.”

​Said Moran: “I’m honored to have earned the support of some of the most hard-working and committed leaders the Commonwealth has to offer. These incredible elected officials are joining our movement because they believe in our vision for the 9th Suffolk District and understand the importance of bringing about better days for all this May 2.”

​Moreover, Moran’s campaign announced on Wednesday, April 26, that Moran has also been endorsed by Sen. Ed Markey.

​Sen. Markey said in a press release: “John Moran is the leader with the experience, dedication, and heart to lead the 9th Suffolk District as State Representative. His love for and commitment to his community is reflected in his decades-long advocacy work to create opportunities for all residents, ensure access to green spaces and affordable housing, and protect its most vulnerable. John will be a strong voice for progressive change in the Massachusetts State House, and I am pleased to endorse him for the 9th Suffolk District.”

​Of receiving Sen. Markey’s endorsement in the race, Moran said: “Senator Markey is a prolific civil servant, and I am proud to earn his support in our campaign’s mission to bring about better days for the 9th Suffolk district. I’m looking forward to working with him to get things done for our people and our great state. Together, we will create a Commonwealth that works for all.”

Moran, now the only candidate left in the primary for the special election for the 9th Suffolk District state representative seat set for May 2, has received endorsements from Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund.