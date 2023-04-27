Traffic Advisory for April 25- April 30, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay

Love Your Block– Saturday, April 29, 2023

A portion of Saint Botolph Street will have parking restrictions to assist with a Love Your Block Event that will take place from 9 AM until 12 PM. Parking restrictions will be in place from 7 AM to 12 PM at the following location:

• Saint Botolph Street, Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Harcourt Street

Downtown

Greek Independence Parade – Sunday, April 30, 2023

The annual Greek Independence Day Parade will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The end of the parade route has been modified from previous years. The route for 2023 will be: on Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street, straight onto Cambridge Street ending at City Hall Plaza. Some of Congress Street will be used as a disbursal area or for staging buses. Parking restrictions and road closures will occur the following streets:

• Boylston Street, Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

• Tremont Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

• Charles Street South, Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

• Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Sudbury Street

• Congress Street, Southwest side (City Hall Side), from Sudbury Street to State Street

West End

Canal Street Pedestrian Way for Playoffs – Tuesday & Wednesday, April 25 & 26, 2023

The Mayor’s Office will be hosting a pedestrian-only event on Canal Street so fans can gather and celebrate in a car-free environment. This event will be repeated for both the Celtics and the Bruins as they progress through the playoffs. Parking restrictions and street closures will occur on the following street:

• Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street