News in Brief

Fenway CDC Meeting Set for April 27 at St. Cecilia’s Church

The Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 50th annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church at 30 St. Cecilia St.

​The event will feature an overview of Fenway CDC’s accomplishments of 2022, recognize the group’s Community Service awardees. The meeting will also include a panel comprising Emily Jones, Senior Program Officer for LISC Boston’s Green Homes and Green Jobs Initiative; Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement, City of Boston; and Coco Alinsug, Outreach and Enrollment Manager, Fenway Health and a City Councilor in Lynn.

​Admission to the meeting is free, and guests can register for it at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fenway-cdc-50th-annual-meeting-tickets-546123408817?

NABB Alley Rally Set for April 29, at Clarendon Street Park

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay will hold its annual Alley Rally on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Clarendon Street Playground.

​From 8:30 to 9 a.m., volunteers meet at the playground located at the corner of Clarendon Street and Commonwealth Avenue for coffee and donuts.

​At 9 a.m., volunteers register for the event and head off to clean their block with tools provided by the city.

​At 11 a.m., volunteers head back to the playground to return the tools and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Chester Square Neighborhood Cleanup Set for Saturday, April 29

The Chester Square Neighborhood Cleanup is set for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9 a.m.

​For more information, email [email protected]

‘Songs Transcending the Natural World’ Concert Set for April 30 at First Church Boston

First Church Boston Choral Ensemble presents “Songs Transcending the Natural World,” a concert featuring a varied set of works by Herush, Narverud, Esěnvalds, Runestad, Gjeilo and Chilcott, with piano four hands, string quartet and jazz trio, on Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. at First Church in Boston at 66 Marlborough St.

The concert, funded in part by the Collins Family Fund and conducted by Director of Music Gigi Mitchell-Velasco, is free and open to the public.

Pickle Ball Group Lessons Offered on the Common

Pickle ball group lessons are offered on Monday-Wednesday, May 1-3, from 11 a.m. to noon at the pickle ball/(tennis) court on the Boston Common.

Register and pay in person $50 for all three sessions, or

$20 per single session. Paddles and balls will be provided, and

lessons continue on a weekly basis until the end of October.

Call 585-448-2005or email [email protected] for more information..

Mayor Wu Announces Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at Elliot Norton Park, 295 Tremont St. for Bay Village/Chinatown, on Tuesday, May 2; City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; Hayes Park, 158 Warren Ave. in the South End, on Thursday, May 25; Symphony Community Park, 30 Edgerly Road for Fenway/Kenmore, on Tuesday, June 13; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

USES Community Yard Sale Set for May 6

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 48 Rutland Road

​Donations are also being collected for the sale at 48 Rutland Road, with clean and good conditioned items being accepted, including children’s and adult clothing; shoes and boots; household items; small appliances; and toys and sports gear.

​All proceeds from the sale will benefit the children of USES.

​For more information, call 617-375-8150 or email [email protected]

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

​The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490&pg=entry to register and for more information on the event.

WLP Annual Fundraiser Set for May 12 at Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

​At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch-give? to reserve your seat for the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

​Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 4 Dems Offering Scholarships to Area Ninth- and 10th Graders

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

For more information, email [email protected]

Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.

Peters Park Cleanup Set for Saturday, May 6

The Friends of Peters Park will be planting petunias in the park and spearheading a cleanup effort on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Rain date: Sunday, May 7.)

​Meet at Peters Park, next to the Dog Park. Refreshments will be provided by Dunkin’ on Washington Street.

​If participants wise, they may bring gardening gloves, but all the necessary tools will be provided.

​The Friends of Peters Park is also raising funds to replace the temporary fence with a stronger fence. Donations ate being accepted via Venmo; at the group’s website (www.Peterspark.org); or by sending a check to: Friends of Peters Park, P.O. Box 181137, Boston, MA 02118.