Kenzie Bok Endorses Sharon Durkan To Succeed Her As Next District 8 City Councilor

Special to the Sun

On Friday, April 28, her last day in office before leaving to become administrator of the Boston Housing Authority, outgoing District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok announced her endorsement of Sharon Durkan to succeed her in the role as city councilor.

Durkan, a Beacon Hill resident, announced her candidacy to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council over two weeks earlier.

“I’m very proud to endorse Sharon Durkan to succeed me as District 8’s Boston City Councilor,” said Bok. “I’ve watched Sharon’s excellent grassroots organizing over her time as Chair of the Boston Ward 5 Democrats, working to make our city and state a better, greener, fairer place for everyone. As a neighbor, I also know her deep interest in the quality-of-life issues that affect all our local communities, from repairing our streets and sidewalks, to implementing better trash management systems, to protecting our parks. Sharon will be a passionate advocate for Mission Hill, the Fenway, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the West End at City Hall.”

Of receiving Bok’s endorsement for the seat, Durkan said: “I’m honored to earn the endorsement of Councilor Kenzie Bok. Kenzie has been an incredible city councilor, and champion for District 8. From housing to the environment to historic preservation and much more, Kenzie has left her mark on the City of Boston. I know her impact, and I would be honored to continue the important work she has begun to ensure District 8 is well represented on the Boston City Council.”

Durkan continued, “I’m running for Boston City Council, District 8, because I want to make meaningful progress on the issues that matter most to Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Mission Hill, the West End and Fenway. Since I moved to Boston, I have found my passion in building relationships across my community, listening to my neighbors, and advocating for all residents. I am running for City Council because it will allow me to apply these skills and make a real difference.”

Throughout her career, Durkan has worked to transform Boston’s leadership and win important progressive victories. She began working for then-Councilor Michelle Wu in May 2015, and has since organized and planned winning strategies to advance bold leadership across the state, including for Sen. Ed Markey and for Councilors Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Josh Zakim. As Chair of Ward 5, she is proud to have organized on behalf of the first woman elected Mayor of Boston, the first all-female team elected Governor and Lieutenant Governor, and the first woman to represent the Third Suffolk State Senate district.

This announcement is the second endorsement of Durkan’s campaign since launching over two weeks ago. Durkan has also earned the endorsement of Rep. Jay Livingstone. Since her launch, Durkan has already raised over $40,000 towards her campaign from supporters throughout the district. She is running to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council, which includes Back Bay, Beacon Hill, West End, Mission Hill, Audubon Circle, and Fenway–Kenmore.

To learn more about Sharon Durkan and her campaign, visit sharondurkan.com or connect with her on Twitter, or Instagram.