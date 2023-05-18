Duckling Day Makes Return for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day brought a sea of yellow ducklings to Boston Common and the Public Garden.

Just over 2,500 children and their families enjoyed the festivities at the annual Duckling Day organized by the nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden. Attendees were excited to be outside in the sunshine and to participate in a variety of fun children’s activities. A new addition this year, the Lion Dancers from the Woo Ching White Crane School in Chinatown, were a huge hit, and entranced everybody with their performance. WCVB’s Rhondella Richardson returned as emcee and introduced Jed Meyer, son of the late Nina Meyer, founder of the original Duckling Day back in the 1970s. He was amazed to see how the event had grown. President Liz Vizza from the Friends of the Public Garden commented, “It was wonderful to see the joy on so many faces of children and their parents, delighting in the event and enjoying the parks. Another year of a heartwarming tradition!”

The Friends offered a huge thank you to all the ducklings and their families for a quacking good time, as well as thanks to the event sponsors and supporters of Playtime on the Common activities, especially Feast + Fettle, the Friends’ giant Duck, Melissa K, and all the volunteers who made the day so wonderful. Proceeds from the event support the Friends’ work to care for the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.