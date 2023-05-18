Friends’ Annual Green & White Makes Return Outing to the Newbury Boston

Special to The Boston Sun

Gray skies cleared in time to create a picture-perfect spring evening for the more than 200 guests who attended the Friends of the Public Garden’s signature event, The Green & White.

Held on Friday, May 5 at The Newbury Boston, the annual fundraiser was led by co-chairs Leslie and Alastair Adam of Beacon Hill, and Gloria Coleman and Kenda Coleman, both of the Back Bay.

Guests enjoyed a festive cocktail reception, followed by an elegant dinner, and dessert and dancing with DJ Dance with Lance. WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher served as emcee for a brief program focused on the special partnerships that make the Friends’ work possible. Embrace Boston President and CEO Imari Paris Jefferies and his wife, Miriam Ortiz, served as honorary co-chairs with the Commissioner of the Boston Parks & Recreation Department, Ryan Woods, and his wife, Lauren.

“We are incredibly grateful to our co-chairs, our honorary co-chairs, and our stellar committee,” said Friends President Liz Vizza. “The creativity and commitment shown by this group has allowed us to raise more than $10 million since The Green & White began.”

Vizza noted a special thanks to the evening’s supporters, including Visionary sponsors Beth Johnson, Hope Sidman and Steve Wymer, and Victoria and Don Sullivan.

Event partners Marc Hall Atelier and Frost Productions dazzled guests with decor designed to recreate the magic of the three parks inside the ballrooms overlooking the Public Garden.

The Green & White is the Friends’ single largest source of funds to support the care of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. The Friends invests more than $2 million annually in the stewardship of these three iconic parks. With work focused on tree and turf care, conservation and maintenance for the largest collection of public art in Boston, capital improvements, and ongoing advocacy for these public greenspaces, the Friends has served as a vital partner to the city and the Parks and Recreation Department since 1970.