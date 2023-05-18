News in Brief

Mayor Wu to Host Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; Hayes Park, 158 Warren Ave. in the South End, on Thursday, May 25; Symphony Community Park, 30 Edgerly Road for Fenway/Kenmore, on Tuesday, June 13; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.

Rep. Livingstone’s Community Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold community office hours on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fenway CDC; and on Thursday, June 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

​Rep. Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. ​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected]